State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,978 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of B2Gold worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

