State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $119.67 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

