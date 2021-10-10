State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.62 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.