State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 932.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

