State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.40 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.24% of Dycom Industries worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

