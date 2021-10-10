State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

