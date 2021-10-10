State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.01, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.