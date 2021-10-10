State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.42 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.