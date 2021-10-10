State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $4.65 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $99,141,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $94,171,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,013.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 232,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 884,075.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 176,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,815 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,167 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $102.35 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

