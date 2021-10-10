State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $5.51 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 181,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

