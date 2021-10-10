State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $401.13 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

