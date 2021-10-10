State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 200 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $708.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.