State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

