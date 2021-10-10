State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

