State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Cohu worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after purchasing an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

COHU opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

