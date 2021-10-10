State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 66,448 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Kinross Gold worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 285.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KGC. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

