State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 118,615 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,257.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 172,056 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $162.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.11 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

