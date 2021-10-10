State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,231 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

