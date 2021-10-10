State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,819 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

