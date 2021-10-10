State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $4.60 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of MP Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $30.21 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

