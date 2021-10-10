State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $5.54 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 622,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of Archrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Archrock by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.