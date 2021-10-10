State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.37% of Eargo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 132.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAR. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

