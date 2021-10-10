State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Kodiak Sciences worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 86,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

