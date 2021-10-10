State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $17,687,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.16 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

