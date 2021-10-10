Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.32 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $17.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.09 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

