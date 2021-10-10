Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.30 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and $680.50 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00075846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00108661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00013384 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,732 coins and its circulating supply is 23,862,599,648 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

