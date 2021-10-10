Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 15,962 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Broadcom worth $232,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $492.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.80 and a 200 day moving average of $475.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

