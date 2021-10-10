Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of Lockheed Martin worth $441,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

NYSE:LMT opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

