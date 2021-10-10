Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,570,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 3.95% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $249,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

