Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,956,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 217,624 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Apple worth $1,911,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

