Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Medtronic worth $367,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.