Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of General Dynamics worth $237,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

