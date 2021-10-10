Stifel Financial Corp Buys 121,902 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,090,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 121,902 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of The Walt Disney worth $543,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30. The company has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

