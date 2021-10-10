Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,347 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Linde worth $411,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN opened at $296.19 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.