Stifel Financial Corp Buys 23,966 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $267,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

