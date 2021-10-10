Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $218,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

