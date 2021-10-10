Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of General Dynamics worth $237,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

