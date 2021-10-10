Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of QUALCOMM worth $367,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.78.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

