Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Automatic Data Processing worth $319,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.