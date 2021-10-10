Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,631 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Eaton worth $176,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 195,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.89.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.36. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.