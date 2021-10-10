Stifel Financial Corp Has $213.36 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,164,609 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of The TJX Companies worth $213,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 440,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

