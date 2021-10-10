Stifel Financial Corp Has $346.45 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $346,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $576.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

