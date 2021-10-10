Stifel Financial Corp Has $382.03 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of Raytheon Technologies worth $382,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

