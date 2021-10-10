Stifel Financial Corp Has $421.45 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769,307 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.32% of Starbucks worth $421,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $111.22 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

