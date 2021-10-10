Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Broadcom worth $232,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $492.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

