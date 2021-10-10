Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,533 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of The Procter & Gamble worth $455,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 34.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

