Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Union Pacific worth $409,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.68.

NYSE UNP opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

