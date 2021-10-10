Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 17,291 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $252,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $311.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

