Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 23,519 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $227,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.