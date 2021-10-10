Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 23,519 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $227,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

